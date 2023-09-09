Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints elevate linebacker and running back from practice squad

Sep 09, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have elevated practice squad LB Ryan Connelly (standard) and practice squad RB Tony Jones Jr.  to the active roster and placed WR Tre'Quan Smith on Injured Reserve.

Advertising