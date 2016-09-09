New Orleans Saints Announce All-50th Team

](http://saints50.com/all50team "Saints All-50th Team")

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced today a listing of the top 50 players in franchise history, as voted on by a special committee of selectors, including the members of the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor, Saints personnel executives, a blue-ribbon panel of media members and through online balloting on NewOrleansSaints.com.

The selection of the players that compromise the team was on an individual merit-based platform, and thus not on a pre-determined specific number of players at each position. An example was the selection of six linebackers, including the entire starting unit of the fabled "Dome Patrol" (Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson and the late Sam Mills), as well as Jonathan Vilma and Joe Federspiel. Other position groups, such as fullback, punter and kicker, each garnered one selection each. Special teams standouts also played an important part in the formation of the All-50th New Orleans Saints team.

"It is a thrill and an honor to see the names of these terrific football players who reached the highest levels of success and were looked upon so favorably by the fans of the team, the media, and those that follow the game so closely," said Saints Owner Tom Benson. "Some of these selections were rather obvious, but others merited great discussion and debate and it became fascinating to watch the process of identifying the team play itself out. These are all deserving men and it's not a slight on the countless others who certainly fit very well into the conversation. We look forward to welcoming them back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in December."

The following players, listed in alphabetical order by last name, have been identified as the top 50 players in New Orleans Saints history: WR Danny Abramowicz

K Morten Andersen

C LeCharles Bentley

QB Drew Brees*

TE Hoby Brenner

T Stan Brock

PR Reggie Bush* TE Henry Childs

WR Marques Colston

G Jim Dombrowski

G Senio Kelemete

LB Joe Federspiel

FB Hokie Gajan

ST Steve Gleason

DT La'Roi Glover

TE Jimmy Graham*

S Roman Harper

QB Bobby Hebert

C Joel Hilgenberg

C John Hill

RB Dalton Hilliard

WR Joe Horn

PR/KR Tyrone Hughes

LB Rickey Jackson

DE Joe Johnson LB Vaughan Johnson

S Sammy Knight

G Jake Kupp

RS Michael Lewis

WR Eric Martin

DL Wayne Martin

QB Archie Manning

RB/ST Fred McAfee

RB Deuce McAllister

LB Sam Mills

DT Derland Moore

P Thomas Morstead*

S Tommy Myers

G Carl Nicks

CB Johnnie Poe

T Willie Roaf

DE Will Smith

T Jon Stinchcomb

LB Pat Swilling

RB Pierre Thomas

LB Jonathan Vilma

DE Frank Warren

CB Dave Waymer

CB Dave Whitsell

DT Jim Wilks

*indicates currently on Saints roster *indicates currently active in NFL with another team

*

43 of the players on the 50th Season all-star roster currently are alive, while unfortunately seven of the members are deceased. Each season of Saints football has been accounted for in the selection of the team, beginning with the inaugural 1967 season (WR Danny Abramowicz, G Jake Kupp and CB Dave Whitsell), through the current 2016 team (QB Drew Brees, S Roman Harper, G Jahri Evans and P Thomas Morstead). Several members of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV Championship team are represented on the team (Brees, Harper, Morstead, Vilma, T Jon Stinchcomb, Evans, G Carl Nicks, RB Pierre Thomas, WR Marques Colston, DE Will Smith, and Return Specialist Reggie Bush). Special teams categories merited special consideration, as well, as several players earned spots through their tremendous contributions in that aspect of the game, including K Morten Andersen, P Thomas Morstead, return specialists Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis and Reggie Bush, and coverage dynamos Steve Gleason and Fred McAfee.