New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans launch #HomeTeamTV

Fans can tune-in daily at noon CT to view evergreen content that is uniquely branded and interactive

Apr 06, 2020 at 04:45 PM
New Orleans Saints, Pelicans launched a brand new daily content series today called, "#HomeTeamTV", a fun and interactive way for fans to stay engaged during the stay-at-home order. To make being homebound a little more tolerable, fans will get to connect with the teams in unique ways Monday through Friday.

The content series will include:

  • Mental Health Mondays sponsored by Ochsner promotes how fans can learn how mental health experts or Saints players handle stress, while they also share some of their stress relief strategies.
  • Turnt-Up Tuesdays sponsored by Zatarains will be a video of Saints hype team, dance team and cheerleaders teaching fun and quick dance lessons.
  • Wildcard Wednesdays sponsored by Entergy is a rotating schedule of creative and unique content comprised of cooking, games, activities, etc.
  • Take-out Thursdays sponsored by Coca-Cola promotes supporting local businesses and ordering take-out.
  • Fitness Fridays sponsored by Chevron provides fans with exercise videos that can be completed at home and are fun for all ages.

Stay tuned and be on alert throughout the upcoming weeks to view some of the latest content on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app, as well as on Saints social channels.

