New Orleans Saints Week 4 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank

The New Orleans Saints 50/50 Raffle beneficiary for Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The 50/50 Raffle opens at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and eligible fans will have a chance to purchase three (3) Raffle tickets for Five Dollars ($5.00), ten (10) tickets for Ten Dollars ($10.00), or eighty (80) tickets for Twenty Dollars ($20.00). One (1) Raffle ticket number will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Raffle tickets purchased. For more information on rules of how to play, visit NewOrleansSaints.com as fans across the state of Louisiana are able to purchase tickets via the Saints app or NewOlreansSaints.com. In collaboration with Second Harvest, fans who attend the game can also purchase tickets from roaming sellers throughout the Caesars Superdome.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, the Saints are using the Ascend Fundraising Solutions platform to allow fans an opportunity to donate to local charitable organizations or causes by participating in the 50/50 raffle. At each game, half of the net proceeds collected from the raffle will benefit a designated charitable organization or cause, while one lucky fan will win the remaining half of those proceeds.

Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes. Its staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to 210,000-plus people each year.

Every year, Second Harvest secures millions of pounds of food that otherwise would have gone to waste as they work to create pathways out of poverty.. Their work helps ensure that these meals make it to the dinner tables of thousands of families struggling with hunger in South Louisiana.