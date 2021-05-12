New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 NFL season at home against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers.

Fox announced Wednesday, May 12 that the Saints will host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in America's Game of the Week. The rest of the Saints' schedule will be announced at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and all of the team's social media accounts.

The Saints finished 12-4 in 2020, winning their fourth consecutive NFC South title before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional playoffs. The Bucs would go on to beat Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC championship game and win the Super Bowl.