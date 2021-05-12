Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC

May 12, 2021 at 07:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Packers Week 3 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
55 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
56 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
57 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
58 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
59 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
60 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
61 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
62 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
63 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
64 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
65 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
66 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
67 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
68 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
69 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
70 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
71 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
72 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
73 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
74 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
75 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
76 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
77 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
78 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
79 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
80 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
81 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
82 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
83 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
84 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
85 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
86 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
87 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
88 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
89 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
90 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
91 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
92 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
93 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
94 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
95 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
96 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
97 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
98 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
99 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
100 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
101 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
102 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
103 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
104 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
105 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
106 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
107 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
108 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
109 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
110 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
111 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
112 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
113 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
114 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
115 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
116 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
117 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
118 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
119 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
120 / 120

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 NFL season at home against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers.

Fox announced Wednesday, May 12 that the Saints will host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in America's Game of the Week. The rest of the Saints' schedule will be announced at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and all of the team's social media accounts.

The Saints finished 12-4 in 2020, winning their fourth consecutive NFC South title before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional playoffs. The Bucs would go on to beat Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC championship game and win the Super Bowl.

The Saints' opponents for 2021 have been announced and you can find them here.

Related Content

news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic May 24

Each participant receives a New Orleans Saints golf shirt and cap
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

Wide receiver enjoyed productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane
news

28th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 24

The event returns after a one year hiatus due to Covid-19 protocols in 2020
news

Senior Bowl names Cameron Jordan to 2021 Hall of Fame class

New Orleans natives Patrick Surtain, Reggie Wayne also join 2021 class
news

Saints legend LeCharles Bentley named NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development

Saints legend named to the Pro Bowl twice and established himself as one of the league's best lineman from 2002-2005
news

NFL to discuss 2021 rule proposals

Discussions will take place during the upcoming virtual league meetings
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising