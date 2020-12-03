Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints nominate Ryan Ramczyk for NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LV

Dec 03, 2020 at 12:00 PM
The New Orleans Saints have nominated All-Pro offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk﻿for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Thursday, Dec. 3.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

Ramczyk, a four-year pro, has become a stalwart at right tackle, starting 58 games and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in back-to-back seasons. He joins William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro twice.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees won the award in 2018.

Past Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Year Player Team
2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team
2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers
2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts
2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders
2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 18.

From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees

Team Player
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell
Buffalo Bills CB Tre’Davious White
Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack
Cincinnati Bengals LB Josh Bynes
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
Denver Broncos CB Bryce Callahan
Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans DT Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis Colts DE Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars DE/LB Josh Allen
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams S John Johnson
Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints T Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants DB Logan Ryan
New York Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin

