New Orleans Saints nominate Ryan Ramczyk for NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 18.