Mike Triplett talks about Saints training camp on Black and Blue Report

Sean Kelley and John DeShazier co-host Wednesday's show

Jul 29, 2015 at 05:32 AM
news

With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves

'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
news

New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts

Offense has its best scoring output of season in 38-27 win
news

Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produced defensive takeaway
news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

'One of his biggest traits is  not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
news

Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check

Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
news

New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
