Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Saturday, Aug. 6

3. Offensive day:

For the second straight day, I thought the offense had the better overall execution than the defense. As is usually the custom during training camp, the defense comes out the gates quickly before the offense begins to even things up as the practices increase. Saturday was no exception, as MULTIPLE chunk plays were had by the offense during team drills. After the Thomas catch to open team, Winston hit receiver Chris Olave on a deep left to right cross for a 25-yard gain and more yards after the catch. On the next play, running back Mark Ingram took a simple handoff off left tackle and broke into the clear down the left sideline. 40 yards down the field linebacker Demario Davis good-naturedly knocked Ingram to the turf, prompting Ingram to get up and hurl the football right at Davis's back, connecting with accuracy a pitcher would be proud of. With quarterback Andy Dalton at the helm, both running back Alvin Kamara and Abram Smith had big runs, Kamara off right tackle, and Smith right up the middle. Finally, Olave made another sweet catch from Winston, this time a 20-yard out to the right sideline, defended by Adebo. The team (and those who cover it) will enjoy an off day Sunday and will be back on the practice field on Monday morning at 9 a.m.