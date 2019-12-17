Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Michael Thomas sets Saints single-season receptions record

Thomas breaks his own record with touchdown reception

Dec 16, 2019 at 07:53 PM

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas set the team's single-season receiving record with his fifth catch Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a 15-yard touchdown strike from Drew Brees

Thomas, in his fourth season out of Ohio State, entered the game with 121 catches, four short of the team record he set in 2018.

Thomas had four receptions in the first quarter and made his record-setting catch came with 12:37 to play in the second quarter. It gave the Saints a 10-0 lead. He finished the half with nine receptions for 108 yards, giving him 130 catches for the season, the most through 14 games in NFL history, keeping him on pace to break Marvin Harrison's single-season record of 143.

He broke the 10-reception mark in the second half, giving him eight double-digit reception games this season, an NFL record.

