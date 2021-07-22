Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his sixth season with the Saints

Jul 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM
New Orleans Saints
Peter Giunta

Senior Defensive Assistant

  • College: Northeastern University
  • Hometown: Salem, MA

Peter Giunta (pronounced GEN-ta) enters his sixth season as a New Orleans Saints senior defensive assistant. He's a 42-year coaching veteran, including 30 years of experience in the NFL with three Super Bowl championships.

Giunta coached a secondary group that helped contribute to the Saints tying for third in the NFL in takeaways (26) and tied for first in interceptions (18), ranked fourth in total defense (310.9 ypg.), and fifth in opponent points per game (21.1) and pass defense (217.0 ypg.). With the guidance of Giunta, Malcolm Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins and Marcus Williams all had three interceptions and Marshon Lattimore was selected to his third Pro Bowl in four seasons.

In 2019, Saints defensive backs recorded nine interceptions, three sacks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Giunta had a helping hand in the growth of fourth-year safety Vonn Bell, who totaled five regular season fumble recoveries – the most in the NFL and added another in the postseason. Bell also led the secondary in tackles (86) for the fourth consecutive season. Williams led the team with four interceptions. Lattimore became the first Saints cornerback to be selected to two Pro Bowls, leading the team with 14 passes defensed as he was often matched up against opponents' top wide receivers. Rookie defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿, played at nickel corner and safety, posting 46 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as he developed throughout the season.

Peter Giunta coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Swampscott (Mass.) (High School) Head coach 1978-80
Penn State (College) Assistant coach 1981-83
Brown (College) Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach 1984-85
Brown (College) Offensive coordinator 1986-87
Lehigh (College) Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach 1988-90
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1991-94
New York Jets (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1995-96
St. Louis Rams (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1997
St. Louis Rams (NFL) Co-defensive coordinator 1989-99
St. Louis Rams (NFL) Defensive coordinator 2000
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) Defensive backs coach 2001-05
New York Giants (NFL) Defensive backs coach 2006-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Senior defensive assistant 2016-present

