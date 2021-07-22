Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta coached a secondary group that helped contribute to the Saints tying for third in the NFL in takeaways (26) and tied for first in interceptions (18), ranked fourth in total defense (310.9 ypg.), and fifth in opponent points per game (21.1) and pass defense (217.0 ypg.). With the guidance of Giunta, Malcolm Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins and Marcus Williams all had three interceptions and Marshon Lattimore was selected to his third Pro Bowl in four seasons.

In 2019, Saints defensive backs recorded nine interceptions, three sacks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Giunta had a helping hand in the growth of fourth-year safety Vonn Bell, who totaled five regular season fumble recoveries – the most in the NFL and added another in the postseason. Bell also led the secondary in tackles (86) for the fourth consecutive season. Williams led the team with four interceptions. Lattimore became the first Saints cornerback to be selected to two Pro Bowls, leading the team with 14 passes defensed as he was often matched up against opponents' top wide receivers. Rookie defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿, played at nickel corner and safety, posting 46 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as he developed throughout the season.