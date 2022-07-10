Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his sixth season with the Black & Gold

Jul 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Michael Hodges

Linebackers

  • College: Texas A&M

The New Orleans Saints hired Michael Hodges during the 2017 offseason to serve as a defensive assistant. Hodges was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019 and now enters his third season as linebackers coach.

Under Hodges' guidance in 2021, Demario Davis led the team with 105 tackles (70 solo) and added three sacks and seven passes defensed as he was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro. Kwon Alexander filled the stat sheet with 50 stops, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Second round draft pick Pete Werner finished with 59 tackles, while starting 8-of-15 games in his first professional season.

Michael Hodges coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Texas A&M (College)Strength & conditioning assistant2011
Fresno State (College)Graduate assistant2012-13
Eastern Illinois (College)Linebackers coach2014-15
Eastern Illinois (College)Co-defensive coordinator & safeties coach2016
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Defensive assistant2017-18
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Assistant linebackers coach2019
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Linebackers coach2020-present

