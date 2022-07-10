Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

The New Orleans Saints hired Michael Hodges during the 2017 offseason to serve as a defensive assistant. Hodges was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019 and now enters his third season as linebackers coach.
Under Hodges' guidance in 2021, Demario Davis led the team with 105 tackles (70 solo) and added three sacks and seven passes defensed as he was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro. Kwon Alexander filled the stat sheet with 50 stops, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Second round draft pick Pete Werner finished with 59 tackles, while starting 8-of-15 games in his first professional season.
Michael Hodges coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Texas A&M (College)
|Strength & conditioning assistant
|2011
|Fresno State (College)
|Graduate assistant
|2012-13
|Eastern Illinois (College)
|Linebackers coach
|2014-15
|Eastern Illinois (College)
|Co-defensive coordinator & safeties coach
|2016
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Defensive assistant
|2017-18
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Assistant linebackers coach
|2019
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Linebackers coach
|2020-present
