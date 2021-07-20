Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Brian Young enters his sixth season as the club's pass rush specialist. In his 13th season as a valued member of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, Young has worked with all of the club's front seven position groups after first breaking into the ranks as a coaching assistant from 2009-11 following the conclusion of a nine-year playing career. He brings nine years of coaching experience and 124 games along the defensive line in the NFL in this position.
Over the past four seasons, the Saints have posted 187 sacks, ranked third in the NFL. Defensive end Cameron Jordan has posted 48 sacks the past four seasons, ranked fourth in the NFL and has been selected to the Pro Bowl for each campaign, including posting 7.5 takedowns in 2020. Also in 2020, defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout season in his fourth campaign, tying for second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks.
Brian Young Coaching Career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Coaching assistant
|2009-11
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Pass rush specialist
|2012-present
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.