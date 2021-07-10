Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Nugent has been with New Orleans sine 2015

Jul 10, 2021 at 09:30 AM
CP-Meet-Coach-Nugent-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Nugent_2560x1440_040418

Brendan Nugent

Offensive Line

  • College: Catholic University of America
  • Hometown: White Plains, NY

Brendan Nugent, a 16-year coaching veteran, joined the Saints in 2015 and enters his first season as offensive line coach after working closely with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar in tutoring the New Orleans front since 2016.

Nugent has assisted with an offensive line that has surrendered only 94 sacks since 2017, tied for the lowest total in the league. During the four seasons, 10 Pro Bowl selections have come from the Saints offensive line, including two in 2020. During the 2020 campaign, the Saints produced a pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen (left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat) and the group blocked for the NFL's sixth-ranked running game and an offense that rushed for a franchise-record and league-best 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in NFL record books.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Nugent served as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-14, following then-Bears Coach Marc Trestman south of the border after serving under him in the CFL in 2012 in Montreal as the Alouettes special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach.

Brendan Nugent coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) (High School) Linebackers coach 2004
Iowa (College) Offensive assistant 2005-06
William & Mary (College) Tight ends coach 2007
William & Mary (College) Wide receivers coach 2008
William & Mary (College) Tight ends coach 2009
William & Mary (College) Running backs coach 2010-11
Montreal Alouettes (CFL) Offensive quality control coach & special teams assistant 2012
Chicago Bears (NFL) Offensive quality control coach 2013-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive line coach 2015-present

Related Links

Saints on Social 2021: July 1 - July 7

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz: Happy Birthday America!
1 / 6

Wil Lutz: Happy Birthday America!

Cameron Jordan: Thanks fellas…My putt…I finally contributed...#Levelz
2 / 6

Cameron Jordan: Thanks fellas…My putt…I finally contributed...#Levelz

Ty Montgomery: Rich off PAIN
3 / 6

Ty Montgomery: Rich off PAIN

Demario Davis: Building something the eyes can't see and the mind can't measure! #DreamBigDevoteEverything #Family #Happy4th
4 / 6

Demario Davis: Building something the eyes can't see and the mind can't measure! #DreamBigDevoteEverything #Family #Happy4th

Paulson Adebo: And I heard em say, nothing's ever promised tomorrow…| T O D A Y |
5 / 6

Paulson Adebo: And I heard em say, nothing's ever promised tomorrow…| T O D A Y |

Eric Burrell: I weathered the storm, ain't no turning back
6 / 6

Eric Burrell: I weathered the storm, ain't no turning back

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his sixth season with the Saints
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his ninth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Curtis Johnson 

Johnson is entering his 11th season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 16th season with the Black & Gold
news

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

'You want to be able to do what your club wants to do while abiding by the rules'
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

'I'm home. This is where we're from'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
news

J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

'He was a no-nonsense guy, knew what he wanted to do'
Advertising