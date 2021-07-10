Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Brendan Nugent , a 16-year coaching veteran, joined the Saints in 2015 and enters his first season as offensive line coach after working closely with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar in tutoring the New Orleans front since 2016.

Nugent has assisted with an offensive line that has surrendered only 94 sacks since 2017, tied for the lowest total in the league. During the four seasons, 10 Pro Bowl selections have come from the Saints offensive line, including two in 2020. During the 2020 campaign, the Saints produced a pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen (left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat) and the group blocked for the NFL's sixth-ranked running game and an offense that rushed for a franchise-record and league-best 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in NFL record books.