Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Brendan Nugent, a 16-year coaching veteran, joined the Saints in 2015 and enters his first season as offensive line coach after working closely with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar in tutoring the New Orleans front since 2016.
Nugent has assisted with an offensive line that has surrendered only 94 sacks since 2017, tied for the lowest total in the league. During the four seasons, 10 Pro Bowl selections have come from the Saints offensive line, including two in 2020. During the 2020 campaign, the Saints produced a pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen (left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat) and the group blocked for the NFL's sixth-ranked running game and an offense that rushed for a franchise-record and league-best 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in NFL record books.
Prior to coming to New Orleans, Nugent served as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-14, following then-Bears Coach Marc Trestman south of the border after serving under him in the CFL in 2012 in Montreal as the Alouettes special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach.
Brendan Nugent coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) (High School)
|Linebackers coach
|2004
|Iowa (College)
|Offensive assistant
|2005-06
|William & Mary (College)
|Tight ends coach
|2007
|William & Mary (College)
|Wide receivers coach
|2008
|William & Mary (College)
|Tight ends coach
|2009
|William & Mary (College)
|Running backs coach
|2010-11
|Montreal Alouettes (CFL)
|Offensive quality control coach & special teams assistant
|2012
|Chicago Bears (NFL)
|Offensive quality control coach
|2013-14
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive line coach
|2015-present
