2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

MARSHON LATTIMORE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore often takes on the weekly assignment of guarding the opposing team's best receiver. That was no different this season as he began the season lining up across from DeAndre Hopkins in his first game with the Tennessee Titans. Lattimore faced the challenge head on, securing an interception over the back of Hopkins, continuing his streak of having at least one interception every season he has been in the NFL. Statistically, Lattimore finished his 2023 campaign with 48 tackles (39 solo), one interception, and eight passes defensed in 10 games.
BEST GAME OF MARSHON LATTIMORE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Although Lattimore secured his only turnover of the season in Week 1 against Tennessee, his best game could arguably be in the Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He finished with nine tackles, one of which was for a loss, and one pass defended.
BEST QUOTE OF MARSHON LATTIMORE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"If they are going to throw it to me I can make a play. It's my time to make a play. You know whenever it's crunch time in a crucial situation, I'm usually guarding the best receiver, so I'll be ready...That's what I'm looking for, exactly what I'm looking for is opportunities. You know, I'll be going the whole game without opportunities. I like facing the best receiver because it's coming my way. It's on me to make the play."
- Marshon Lattimore following his Week 1 interception on DeAndre Hopkins
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.