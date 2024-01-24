2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

BEST QUOTE OF MARSHON LATTIMORE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"If they are going to throw it to me I can make a play. It's my time to make a play. You know whenever it's crunch time in a crucial situation, I'm usually guarding the best receiver, so I'll be ready...That's what I'm looking for, exactly what I'm looking for is opportunities. You know, I'll be going the whole game without opportunities. I like facing the best receiver because it's coming my way. It's on me to make the play."