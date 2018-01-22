Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara announced as Endymion special guests

The Captain of Endymion proudly announces Jon Batiste as Grand Marshal and Saints stars Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore will be Special Guests!

New Orleans' own Jon Batiste is an internationally acclaimed musician and composer and also serves as the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He holds a master's degree from The Julliard School.

Kamara led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns and ranked second in scrimmage yards. Kamara has the third most receptions (81) by a rookie running back in NFL history! He was selected as the Rookie of the Week seven times this season.





Lattimore led all rookies and tied for fifth in the NFL with five interceptions. He finished the season with 52 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 18 passes defensed, tied for the most by a rookie during the 2017 season. He was selected as the Rookie of the Week four times this season. Lattimore and Kamara are 2018 Pro Bowl selections and are both Rookie of the Year nominees!

Batiste, Lattimore and Kamara will lead Endymion on its traditional Mid-City route into the Superdome on Saturday, February 10th. Endymion welcomes Rod Stewart, Jason Derulo, Groovy 7 and The Wise Guys who will all perform at the Endymion Extravaganza, beginning at 7pm.

