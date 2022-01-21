Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway makes big leap in second year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Callaway finished the season as the team leader in receiving yards

Jan 21, 2022 at 09:35 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway 2021 season analysis:

Callaway finished his sophomore campaign as the team's leading receiver. The former Tennessee wideout played all 17 games for New Orleans and hauled in 67 receptions on 111 targets. Callaway was 89 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season as he finished with 911. He had six touchdowns and 42 receiving first downs as well as an average of 13.6 yards per play.

New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway's best game of the 2021 season:

In a Week 5 matchup against the Washington Football Team, Callaway made highlights by grabbing a Hail Mary touchdown pass before the first half ended. He finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, helping the Saints grab a 33-22 victory.

New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway's best quote from the 2021 season:

"I feel like, everything happens for a reason and I mean coming into this year I had no idea what was going to happen, what I was getting myself into and I definitely didn't know that the season would end up how it ended up. Granted the injuries, Covid and the hotel with the hurricane, but I think it just made me feel like I actually belong here in a way, like being able to go out there and play, being able to have the confidence and trust that the coaches and the players, quarterbacks, no matter who it was that was out there, it just built my confidence up. So from beginning to season to now, you know, lots of ups and downs, lots of controversy that happened. And it just all builds up character, all builds up personality and I mean playing somewhere else I definitely wouldn't have got this experience playing without the guys here. It definitely would have been a different experience. So just going and staying true and just trusting the process. That's all I can say about this year, just trust the process and whether it works out good or bad, you know, it just helps in every way." Marquez Callaway

2021 Saints Season Recap: Marquez Callaway

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Advertising