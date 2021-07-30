Marquez Callaway positioned to make even bigger impact at receiver for New Orleans Saints 

"Just going out every day, trying to improve on everything," Callaway said. "Whether that's the playbook, whether that's running routes better, just learning. Because we had a lot of older guys, like (quarterback) Drew (Brees) was phenomenal with trying to teach us and learn everything, (receiver) Mike (Thomas) obviously, (receiver) Tre'Quan (Smith), (receiver/returner) Deonte (Harris) was helping out a lot. So a lot of the guys who had been here kind of helped me a lot, and that's what I hope to do, that's what we hope to do with the young guys that came in this year."

It's odd to hear the 23-year-old talk about mentoring "young" teammates. But with Thomas sidelined by ankle surgery, Callaway's three starts (in 11 games) is tied for the second-most behind Smith for a returning Saints receiver, and his 267 offensive snaps as a rookie is second-most on the roster for a returning receiver, also behind Smith.

"I feel a lot more comfortable than I was last year," he said. "A year in, a year in this offense, a year learning from everybody. I'm still learning new things and hopefully, the things I'm learning, I can teach to the young guys.

"They ask questions and they're teaching us new things about them. It's just trying to learn everybody. During minicamp and the summer, we kind of got the taste of everybody but now that the pads are coming on and we're actually seeing what everybody can do, I think that will be a big boost to everybody."

Perhaps the biggest boost for Callaway will come from increased knowledge. The playbook is where he believes he is most improved.