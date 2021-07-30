2021 Saints Training Camp: Key Takeaways from Friday, July 30

1.*Trying to Beat the Heat:* Late July in New Orleans is not a pleasant place to be weather-wise, especially when you're preparing for an upcoming NFL season. Friday, July 30 was no exception. Despite hazy sunshine early during practice and a bit of a breeze, the humidity reared its ugly head kicking heat indexes to the century mark at the end of practice. Saints Coach Sean Payton made mention after practice that Friday was bit more sluggish and not as crisp as Thursday's indoor opener at the Oschner Sports Performance Center but despite the heat solid work was put in. Since Saturday's practice is back outside with the fans in the stands, the players should be a little more acclimated to their surroundings.

2.*Football Anyone?* ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ a two-time Super Bowl champion, has spent nine years in the NFL. But after the 2020 season Hogan, a standout lacrosse player at Penn State, found himself without a team so he decided to play in the Premier Lacrosse League this offseason. That is until the Saints came calling, and brought him back to the league. Hogan made the play of the day on Friday high-pointing a ball thrown by ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ 20 yards downfield and securing the grab, drawing cheers from the crowd. Two plays later, he made a sliding catch on a deep crossing route thrown by Ian Book. If Hogan continues to make plays like that, it will be be hard to keep him off the field. He already has the experience, and Friday we saw he still has his hands.