Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams 2021 season analysis:
Marcus Williams posted another successful season in 2021 as he played in 16 games and was able to amass 74 tackles, of which 57 were solo. He also had one forced fumble and two interceptions that he returned for a total of 56 yards as well as eight passes defended. Williams also only allowed eight receptions on 16 targets plus posted 13 assists and had one forced fumble during the season.
Williams, along with teammate Demario Davis, was also named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro second team with a PFF grade of 80.1.
New Orleans Saints S Marcus Williams' best game of the 2021 season:
Williams' best game came against the New York Giants in Week 4. He was able to make his impact felt in every aspect of the defense. He had six tackles, four of which were solo, one forced fumble, and one interception.
New Orleans Saints S Marcus Williams' best quote from the 2021 season:
"I mean, at defensive back especially, you have to play everything one play at a time and have a short-term memory. So, I've always had that mentality because no matter how far down you are, you just have to get back up. No matter how many times you get knocked down, you just have to get back up. I mean, if you keep dwelling on the past, you'll never get better. You have to watch what you did wrong, correct the mistakes, and move on, because if you keep having those lingering (negative) thoughts in your mind and not being positive, then you'll never be able to get better." Marcus Williams
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams in action during the 2021 NFL season.