Marcus Davenport returns to New Orleans Saints practice as he recovers from offseason surgery

Defensive makes his first on-field appearance of Saints training camp

Aug 09, 2022 at 02:16 PM
Michael Hull

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/9/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Lewis Kidd and Ryan Ramczyk took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Lewis Kidd and Ryan Ramczyk took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints runningback Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints runningback Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Ian Book and Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Ian Book and Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Scott Patchan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Scott Patchan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Scott Patchan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Scott Patchan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Malcolm Brown and tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Malcolm Brown and tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints tight ends Lucas Krull and Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints tight ends Lucas Krull and Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book and tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book and tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty and quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty and quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints tight ends Nick Vannett and Lucas Krull and quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints tight ends Nick Vannett and Lucas Krull and quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Marcus Davenport took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen David Onyemata and Kentavius Street took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen David Onyemata and Kentavius Street took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 9.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport returned to practice in limited fashion Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from injury.

"More feeling blessed," Davenport said when asked how he was feeling. "I want to say this was a good first day. It's just one of those things on the process."

The first-round pick dealt with a myriad of injuries and surgeries this offseason, including shoulder surgery to repair an injury he suffered in 2021. He also had part of his left pinky finger amputated, which required multiple procedures. Davenport originally injured the finger in college, and a plate was put in last year. The plate broke, however, causing an infection that led to amputation.

The former University of Texas San-Antonio Roadrunner said he's not sure if he would be able to play a game right now, but progress is being made.

"I still have more to push through," Davenport said, "At this point, I'm really just in the process of getting back, getting acclimated, seeing whatever comes up from actually playing football."

Davenport participated in walk-throughs, stretching and individual drills at the start of practice, which Coach Dennis Allen said will be the routine for a few days before ramping him up into pass-rush drills and team drills.

"We're certainly not there yet," Allen said.

The edge rusher said the body acclimation into camp has been the hardest part to miss, as he hasn't had the chance to adjust to the heat and get himself into football shape. However, he said the finger hasn't really bothered him while going through practice reps.

"With anything, it's sort of an adjustment, but honestly I don't really think about it," Davenport said. "The main time I think about it is when I'm lifting weights… It doesn't really impact anything, it's just something I notice."

Davenport said his main focus the rest of camp and this season is staying on the field. He has missed at least three games in every season of his career to this point, including playing in just 11 games each of the last two years.

"Focus has been able to kind of slim down because at this point I just want to be healthy," Davenport said. "From there, I can play."

Despite the missed time, Davenport has been able to be a productive piece along a strong defensive line. He had a career year in 2021, compiling nine sacks.

Davenport said he's not playing his best football yet in spite of last year's career numbers. He said he has been able to sharpen his mind over the last few months while he heals. Now, he gets to physically improve, saying the best is yet to come.

"I got a (recovery) plan, and I guess I'm excited," Davenport said. "I think it's all coming together."

Winston watch: Quarterback Jameis Winston left practice Monday with a foot injury, which Allen confirmed Tuesday as a sprained right foot. The head coach said Winston is day-to-day and he likely won't play Saturday in the team's first preseason game against Houston.

"I don't really think it's going to be that big of a challenge, but certainly we're going to make sure that we get him back healthy before we put him back out here," Allen said.

Thompson carted off: Second-year cornerback Bryce Thompson left practice on a cart Tuesday with an apparent lower leg injury.

