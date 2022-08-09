Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Tuesday, Aug. 9

3. Play(s) of the Day:

Got a few to choose from Tuesday, so let's get them in on Observations. During 1-on-1 receiver vs defensive back drills, Book at quarterback, and the ball placed at the opponent 35-yard line, Book found receiver Easop Winston Jr. twice for TDs. The first coming on the fourth rep down the right sideline, and Winston making a spectacular one handed catch around the goal line to beat rookie defensive back Vincent Gray on the coverage. The second coming at the end of the period, this time down the left sideline, as Winston just ran past defensive back Jordan Brown and Book hit him in stride at around the 5 for the easy TD. Andy Dalton got into the act as well with a couple of solid throws. During 7-on-7, he completed a long crossing route throwing to his left from the right hash, finding receiver Tre' Quan Smith tiptoeing the sideline for an over the shoulder 15-yard reception. Might not seem as much, but one of the toughest throws in football and Dalton put it on the money. The other coming in the final period of team two-minute drill. On first down and 35 seconds remaining at the 45-yard line, Dalton rifled one (pun intended) down the middle of the field where TE Adam Trautman would haul it in just in front of S Marcus Maye who was bearing down hard on him. Trautman would spin away from Maye and race into the endzone for an apparent touchdown while the offense voiced their approval. However, the officials would call the play dead at the 25 yard line due to the no tackling policy during camp. There was some debate as to whether it would have been a TD or not if it was a regular play with tackling, but it was a very solid throw and even a tougher catch with tight coverage.