Saints agree to terms with rookie free agent WR/RS Malik Flowers

Flowers, 6-2, 200, played from 2018-22 at Montana and appeared in 52 games. For his career, he returned 92 kickoffs for a Big Sky conference-record 2,659 yards (school-best 28.9 avg.) with seven touchdowns, which is tied for an FCS record with current Saint Rashid Shaheed. Flowers also caught 51 passes for 716 yards with four touchdowns and carried 16 times for 251 yards (15.7 avg.) with one score. In 2022, the Fontana, Calif. native earned second-team FCS All-America honors from Stats Perform and Phil Steele Magazine and second-team All-Big Sky, when in 13 games he brought back 20 kickoffs for 615 yards (30.8 avg.) with two touchdowns, set career-highs in pass catching production with 31 receptions for 460 yards with two touchdowns and carried three times for 59 yards (19.7 avg.).