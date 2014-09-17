Louisiana National Guard/Saints high school Coach of the Week is Larry Favre

The New Orleans Saints are proud to partner with the Louisiana National Guard for the 2014 Coach of the Week program. The weekly award recognizes local high school football coaches who are making a positive impact on their teams, school and community through hard work and dedication to young athletes.

The goal of the Coach of the Week program is to give high school football coaches the recognition they deserve and provide schools financial assistance to maintain and upgrade their football programs.

The Coach of the Week award winner will also receive two tickets to a Saints game, as well as a one-of-a-kind certificate signed by Owner Tom Benson, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.