2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: punter Lou Hedley

LOU HEDLEY 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

The Saints embraced a new style of punting this season bringing in a former Australian rules football player out of the University of Miami Lou Hedley and entrusting him with the starting job. The 30-year-old Hedley would play in all 17 games for the Saints in his debut season, punting the ball 75 times for 3,224 yards (43.0 yard average) with a net of 2,981 yards (39.8 yard average). Hedley recorded 31 punts inside the opponents 20-yard line, tied for the fifth highest total in the NFL and the second highest total in a single season in franchise history. The former Australian rules football player also minimized return yards effectively as the Saints allowed the league low 5.6 return yards per punt.