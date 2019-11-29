Replay updates from the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Week 13

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Second time is the charm for Mike Hoss to become voice of the New Orleans Saints
"It's been something that's been in my head since I got into broadcasting"
Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL
Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional
Get postgame reactions from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.
Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional
Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.