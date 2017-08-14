Key takeaways from Sean Payton's Aug 14. media availability

The New Orleans Saints practiced in helmets and shoulder pads Monday, Aug. 14 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, while third-down plays and red-zone work were the focus of practice.

The team also focused on two-minute situations. "Take 16 games...It'd be hard to find a game that didn't have relevance in the last two minutes," Coach Sean Payton said.

Payton talked about his reasoning behind shortening Monday's practice. "I thought yesterday was a good long one and part of our plan was to get their legs back under them and yet still get some good work."

Olympic legend Carl Lewis spoke to the team after Sunday's practice. "I'm going to say we've had 10-11 speakers...I can't recall one as decorated as he was," Payton said.

Payton spoke on the report stating that cornerback Delvin Breaux is on the trading block. "I wouldn't comment on that. That's club business.... Availability is probably important as evreything else."

Starting center Max Unger returned to practice Monday, but was limited. "I'm pretty confident that he's going to get some preseason work, in a game," Payton said. "He's doing well."