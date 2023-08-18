Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 17

2. Defense Standouts: As I mentioned on Thursday's Key Observations, I was able to watch the Saints offense vs the Chargers defense closely. On Friday, I focused on the Saints defense against the Chargers offense, led by their outstanding 5fifh-year quarterback, Justin Herbert. In my opinion, the Saints defense had another very solid day. The Chargers offense has a bit of a college feel to it, with Herbert rarely under center, taking most all snaps in the shotgun, so it is a bit unconventional to try and defend. In my opinion, the Saints did a solid job during all periods, including 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. On the very first rep of 7-on-7, Herbert sat in the pocket for at least 7-8 seconds (there is no pass rush in 7-on-7), meaning there was outstanding coverage down the field. Ultimately Herbert uncorked a deep ball down the right sideline intended for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Saints corner Paulson Adebo would have none of it and knocked the ball away. Saints safety Ugo Amadi intercepted second team quarterback Easton Stick during 7-on-7 on a diving catch on a pass over the middle intended for Derius Days. Amadi would get to his feet and take it to the house for a pick six. In 11-on-11, two-minute red zone drills, the Saints were able to keep Los Angeles out of the end zone with both the first and second units. During Herbert's drive, safety Marcus Maye should've intercepted Herbert on the second play, knocking the ball away instead. The next play cornerback Bradley Roby had another PBU on a pass intended for star receiver Keenan Allen. Ultimately the Saints held on a desperation throw into the end zone that was intercepted by Maye. Cornerback Alontae Taylor had multiple pass breakups throughout the sessions. The most impressive thing to me Friday was that Herbert and Stick weren't able to throw the ball really more than 15 yards down the field and the majority of their plays were checkdowns to running backs because of the tight coverage of the secondary. If they did throw the ball down the field, none were completed, from overthrown balls due to the pass rush, or pass breakups. In these two days against the Chargers, this Saints defense showed it continues to improve every day as we get closer to the regular season.