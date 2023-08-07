Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 11

2. Carr Nails Two-Minute Work: As the first preseason game is now in sight (Sunday), we're seeing more and more situational work during practice. For example, the Saints worked on red zone situations over the weekend and third down red zone Monday. Also on Monday, we were able to witness the Saints work on a two-minute drill for the first time. To set it up, Coach Dennis Allen mentioned this was at the end of the first half, where you're looking to get a field goal and not having to win the game. The clock was at 1:40 and the team started on the 25-yard line. Quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was all but perfect, as he hit three short completions to receiver ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿, tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿, and receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿. Then the big play happened. A seam route that Johnson made a great grab of 20 yards and immediately went down at the 26-yard line to stop the clock. Johnson would make another catch for 10 yards and get out of bounds with 28 seconds left. A completion then a handoff to running back ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ would work the ball to the 10-yard line where Carr clocked the football with four seconds left. Grupe came in and made the 28-yard kick for a pretty near flawless drive. Carr was 6 for 7 on the drive (his only miss on the final spike) with Johnson hauling in three catches, including the big one to get the offense into field-goal range. Carr has been very productive in two-minute situations throughout his career (including a game-winning drive and two-point conversion to beat the Saints in the Caesars Superdome on Opening Day 2016). If Monday was an indication, look for more Carr magic at the end of halves when he has the ball in his hands.