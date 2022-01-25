Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints tight ends best games of the 2021 season:

Johnson's best game came Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville. He had two touchdowns in a game New Orleans would go on to win 38-3. Trautman's best game came in Philadelphia where he had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in the team's 40-29 loss to the Eagles. Vannett's best game came against the Buffalo Bills. He scored his lone touchdown of the season on an 11-yard reception during the team's 31-6 loss.