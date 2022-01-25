Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games

Jan 25, 2022 at 09:12 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight ends 2021 season analysis:

Three tight ends combined to start the Saints' 17 regular-season games in 2021. Juwan Johnson﻿, ﻿Adam Trautman﻿, and Nick Vannett all found time on the field at some point. Johnson played in 14 games, posting 13 receptions on 22 targets. He amassed 159 yards and four touchdowns. Trautman appeared in 13 games, tallying 27 receptions on 43 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Vannett only appeared in seven games, but he was able to make his presence felt. He finished the season with nine receptions on 15 targets, achieving 133 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints tight ends best games of the 2021 season:

Johnson's best game came Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville. He had two touchdowns in a game New Orleans would go on to win 38-3. Trautman's best game came in Philadelphia where he had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in the team's 40-29 loss to the Eagles. Vannett's best game came against the Buffalo Bills. He scored his lone touchdown of the season on an 11-yard reception during the team's 31-6 loss.

New Orleans Saints tight ends best quote from the 2021 season:

"I approach each week the same. Whatever my workload is, I try to focus on that and do it to the best of my ability. I think with that, it's brought upon more opportunities each week. I just try to do the same thing, just focus on my load, and focus on the process. Obviously, it's been going well so far and that's where I have to realize that I can't take the foot off the gas. I have to keep going with my preparation and the process with everything I do throughout the week. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself. Obviously, this (opportunity) is all I've ever wanted. Ever since I've been in the league, I've been very hopeful for this opportunity. I'm really happy to have it and trying to take advantage of it as much as I can." Nick Vannett

2021 Saints Season Photos: Tight Ends 

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints tight ends in action during the 2021 NFL season.

1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

NFL/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
5 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
