Jarveon Howard has a 'brother' in Johnathan Abram as he pursues NFL dream

Howard said that despite the process being different for Abram, who was a highly touted prospect out of Mississippi State selected 27th overall in the 2019 draft, Abram's given him very useful advice as Howard looks to write his own NFL story.

"He just told me to clear my mind and do what I need to do and that was the thing. He was telling me 'You're going to run into things that, you know, you might think you can't handle, but … you can overcome that.'"

Howard has drawn the eyes of evaluators with NFL Network analyst Charles Davis singling him out as one of the players who impressed him at the Combine.

"I saw this kid Jarveon Howard today out of Alcorn State and I loved him on tape, I loved watching him today."

Davis echoed those sentiments through the first two days of practice. Davis is not the only one who has noticed Howard as fellow NFL Network analyst and former front office executive Scott Pioli put Howard on his list of players to watch at the bowl calling him "a hard runner with a compact build" at 5 feet 10 and 200 pounds.

Howard spent two seasons at Alcorn State rushing for 2,048 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors in 2022 and 2023. He transferred to Alcorn State from Syracuse University where he spent time primarily as a short yardage back, rushing for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 29 games with the Orange.

Howard said on Saturday that he wants to "just giving everything I got."