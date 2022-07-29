Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp

Evans, 6 feet 4, 318 pounds, is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Saints franchise history. He played 11 seasons with the Saints from 2006-16 after being selected in the fourth round in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Bloomsburg. Among his accolades were five consecutive selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams, including four consecutive first team honors from 2009-2012. Evans was also selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2009-2014, was a member of an offensive line that was awarded the Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award in 2009 and 2011 along with the other members of the Saints' offensive line, and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team (Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors). The Philadelphia, Pa., native started all 183 regular season games he appeared in for the Saints (2006-16) and Green Bay Packers (2017) and 10 postseason contests in a Black and Gold uniform, the 11th most in club record books. Evans was selected to the club's All-50th team in 2016, inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.