Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5

A fourth-round draft choice out of Bloomsburg in 2006, Evans is a unanimous selection for induction. Evans was part of the renaissance of the Saints as the Sean Payton regime began in 2006. Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) and ranks 11th in franchise history in games played (169). The Philadelphia native played on five playoff teams for the Saints and was a prominent player on the Super Bowl XLIV championship team. Evans earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14) and was named first team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons (2009-12).

A second-round draft choice out of Alabama in 2006, Harper, like Evans, was an integral part of turning the Saints into a consistent winner and Super Bowl champion. Harper played nine seasons for the Saints (2006-13, 2016), recording seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Harper defended 53 passes and recorded 38 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks (most by a Saints defensive back). Harper recorded 548 tackles, forced 13 fumbles and recovered three fumbles. Harper was part of five playoff teams and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2009 and 2010.

Garcia started New Orleans Saints broadcasts in Spanish in 1996 and continued as the Hispanic play-by-play voice of the franchise on radio from 1996-2019. Garcia connected with and helped build and expand a new audience for New Orleans Saints football. Garcia managed to stay true to his duties during a very difficult time for his family with the loss of his son on the eve of the Saints Super Bowl run in the 2009 season.