Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5

Following a one-year hiatus, the 32nd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon is now set for Friday, November 5 at noon at the Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie.
Super Bowl XLIV era stars Jahri Evans and Roman Harper are set for induction while long-time New Orleans Saints radio broadcaster Marco Garcia, who started the team broadcasts in Spanish, will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.
The trio were chosen by the Saints Hall of Fame Media Selection Committee in 2020 but the induction was delayed by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tickets are $500 for a table of 10 or $50 per person.
To reserve your spot, send your check, made out to Saints Hall of Fame, to P.O. Box 640394, Kenner, LA 70064-0394 or call (504) 491-2192 or email saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.
A fourth-round draft choice out of Bloomsburg in 2006, Evans is a unanimous selection for induction. Evans was part of the renaissance of the Saints as the Sean Payton regime began in 2006. Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) and ranks 11th in franchise history in games played (169). The Philadelphia native played on five playoff teams for the Saints and was a prominent player on the Super Bowl XLIV championship team. Evans earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14) and was named first team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons (2009-12).
A second-round draft choice out of Alabama in 2006, Harper, like Evans, was an integral part of turning the Saints into a consistent winner and Super Bowl champion. Harper played nine seasons for the Saints (2006-13, 2016), recording seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Harper defended 53 passes and recorded 38 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks (most by a Saints defensive back). Harper recorded 548 tackles, forced 13 fumbles and recovered three fumbles. Harper was part of five playoff teams and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2009 and 2010.
Garcia started New Orleans Saints broadcasts in Spanish in 1996 and continued as the Hispanic play-by-play voice of the franchise on radio from 1996-2019. Garcia connected with and helped build and expand a new audience for New Orleans Saints football. Garcia managed to stay true to his duties during a very difficult time for his family with the loss of his son on the eve of the Saints Super Bowl run in the 2009 season.
