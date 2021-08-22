Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Jaguars at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23, 2020

Aug 22, 2021 at 08:15 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_19WK6-NOSJAX-Final-2560_0096
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME PREVIEW

After a 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Monday night in the Caesars Superdome to open their 2021 home preseason slate.

New Orleans and Jacksonville have faced each other in in two exhibitions, with each club claiming their road matchup. The two clubs last met in the regular season at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 with the Saints pulling out a dramatic 13-6 victory with a fourth quarter touchdown, while keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone.

New Orleans looks to rebound from Saturday's loss at Baltimore, while Jacksonville fell to the Cleveland Browns at home on Saturday.

WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Gallery_19WK6-NOSJAX-Final-2560_0269
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Related Links

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Jaguars for 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Preseason Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

A statement from the New Orleans Saints

news

Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

Six turnovers too much for Saints to overcome in preseason opener
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Baltimore Ravens 9

Tony Jones Jr. scores on 18-yard run
news

Live updates from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

The latest game updates from social media on the New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens preseason week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broadcasting Information for Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans plays Baltimore on the road on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (CST) at M&T Bank Stadium
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will face AFC foe in Week 10 on CBS
Advertising