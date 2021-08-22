Ways to Watch: Jaguars at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME PREVIEW
After a 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Monday night in the Caesars Superdome to open their 2021 home preseason slate.
New Orleans and Jacksonville have faced each other in in two exhibitions, with each club claiming their road matchup. The two clubs last met in the regular season at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 with the Saints pulling out a dramatic 13-6 victory with a fourth quarter touchdown, while keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone.
New Orleans looks to rebound from Saturday's loss at Baltimore, while Jacksonville fell to the Cleveland Browns at home on Saturday.
WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).
WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.
Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass
Ways To Watch
From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Jaguars for 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Preseason Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints