Ways to Watch: Jaguars at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME PREVIEW

After a 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Monday night in the Caesars Superdome to open their 2021 home preseason slate.

New Orleans and Jacksonville have faced each other in in two exhibitions, with each club claiming their road matchup. The two clubs last met in the regular season at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 with the Saints pulling out a dramatic 13-6 victory with a fourth quarter touchdown, while keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone.

New Orleans looks to rebound from Saturday's loss at Baltimore, while Jacksonville fell to the Cleveland Browns at home on Saturday.

WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-JAGUARS ON MOBILE