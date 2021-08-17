Saints vs. Jaguars Game Preview | 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS. JAGUARS PRESEASON WEEK 2
After a 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Monday night in the Caesars Superdome to open their 2021 home preseason slate.
New Orleans and Jacksonville have faced each other in in two exhibitions, with each club claiming their road matchup. The two clubs last met in the regular season at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 13, 2019 with the Saints pulling out a dramatic 13-6 victory with a fourth quarter touchdown, while keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone.
New Orleans looks to rebound from Saturday's loss at Baltimore, while Jacksonville fell to the Cleveland Browns at home on Saturday.
SAINTS-JAGUARS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints have the upper hand in the regular season series against the Jaguars including winning the last four regular season matchups, all since Payton became head coach and holding a 5-2 overall lead.
New Orleans won the first meeting between the two clubs 17-13 in 1996 at the Superdome before dropping the next two contests 41-23 in 1999 and 20-19 in 2003, both at Jacksonville. New Orleans has hosted the Jaguars in 2015, 2007 and 1996 while Jacksonville has hosted the other three contests in 1999, 2003, and 2011.
In an Oct. 13, 2019 meeting at TIAA Bank Field, two sacks by defensive end Cameron Jordan and an interception by cornerback Marshon Lattimore led a suffocating New Orleans defensive effort that didn't surrender a touchdown for the first time since 2019 as the Saints won 13-6, driving for a fourth quarter touchdown behind QB Teddy Bridgewater.
The preseason series is tied 1-1, with the Saints winning 24-20 in the last exhibition on Aug. 9, 2018 at TIAA Bank Field.
JAGUARS IN WEEK 1 OF THE 2021 NFL PRESEASON
from Jaguars.com
The story lasted a quarter, with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft starting at quarterback for the Jaguars last Saturday in the 2021 preseason opener – a game the Jaguars lost to the Cleveland Browns, 23-13, with 57,508 tickets distributed at TIAA Bank Field.
"It's disappointing any time you lose," rookie Trevor Lawrence said. "It is a preseason game, but for us, that doesn't change anything. We still want to win. You do have to take the nuggets that you can learn from. We learned a lot. There's a lot of things we can work on.
"At the end of the day, you want to win the game and we didn't. We want to get better at that."
The Jaguars produced 85 yards offense in the first half, a statistic that was the focus for Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer – who was coaching his first NFL game of any kind after a 17-year career as one the most successful college coaches of all-time.
Meyer was asked if the preseason-opening performance was "concerning."
"Concerning? Yeah," Meyer said. "Everything's concerning. It's my job to be concerned."
Meyer was asked how he felt in his first NFL game.
"I felt great until I looked up and saw 85 yards at halftime," he said with a smile.
More from from Jaguars.com:
SAINTS IN WEEK 1 OF THE 2021 NFL PRESEASON
Ravens 17, Saints 14; August 14, 2021 @ M&T Bank Stadium
There was not much separation in the competition to be the next starting quarterback for the Saints in the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Baltimore.
Taysom Hill started and went 8 of 12 for 81 yards with an interception. Jameis Winston replaced him and went 7 of 12 for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
But there is no doubt what stat caught the eye of Saints Coach Sean Payton - six turnovers. The Saints lost 17-14 - extending Baltimore's preseason winning streak to a league-best 18 games - but the poor ball security and numerous penalties (10 for 63 yards) gave Payton and his staff plenty to coach before the next preseason game.
Running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Tony Jones Jr. fumbled while Hill, Winston and rookie Ian Book each had a pick. Murray and Jones each fumbled inside the red zone, taking possible points off the board.
The defense was excellent for most of the game with defensive lineman Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata standing out. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo was tested repeatedly but held up well and fellow rookie Bryce Thompson had an interception in the first half.
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
The Ravens scored on a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, two field goals by his backup, Jake Verity, and a 7-yard run by third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning points.
Saints receiver Marquez Callaway had a nice first half with three catches for 61 yards. Other than the fumble, Jones was excellent. He scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 82 yards on just seven carries. The Notre Dame product also held up well in pass protection and had five receptions for 38 yards.
Numerous Saints players were held out of the game including running back Alvin Kamara, starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and on defense Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore all watched from the sideline.
NEW ORLEANS-JACKSONVILLE STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2020 Final NFL Regular Season Rankings
|Saints
|Jaguars
|Record
|12-4
|1-15
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.1(5)
|19.1 (30)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.1 (5)
|28.9 (31)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|376.4 (9)
|326.1 (28)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|141.6 (7)
|94.9 (28t)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.9 (19)
|231.2 (21)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|310.9 (4)
|417.7 (31)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|93.9 (4)
|153.3(30)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|217.0 (5)
|264.4 (27)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.4 (6)
|20.5 (24)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.2 (8)
|11.4 (7)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+9 (3t)
|-8 (26)
|Penalties
|98
|107
|Penalty Yards
|1,005
|1,071
|Opp. Penalties
|64
|78
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|517
|710
SAINTS-JAGUARS CONNECTIONS
CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Noah Spence, WR Michael Thomas, TE Nick Vannett, LB Pete Werner played for Jacksonville Head Coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State.
Thomas played with Jacksonville OL Andrew Norwell at Ohio State. Werner, Jacksonville TE Luke Farrell and DT DaVon Hamilton were teammates with the Buckeyes
Jacksonville TE Chris Manhertz played for New Orleans from 2015-16. Manhertz, Saints FB Alex Armah and Norwell were teammates in Carolina
New Orleans Defensive Backs-Safeties Coach Chris Ash tutored Lattimore in Columbus from 2014-15
Saints Secondary Coach Kris Richard and Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell, Offensive Assistant Will Harriger and Special
Teams Coordinator Nick Sorensen served on the same Seattle staff.
Richard, Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal and Special Teams Assistant Carolos Polk served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2018-19.
Lal tutored New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry in Oakland from 2007-08, where curry played wideout
New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Jacksonville Passing Game Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer served on the same San Diego
Chargers staff from 2002-05. Both Bevell and Schottenheimer tutored Vannett in Seattle
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach George Warhop served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2003-04
Jaguars Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee tutored Saints running back Devonta Freeman as his position coach in Atlanta from 2018-19. Parmalee also tutored New Orleans running back Latavius Murray in Oakland from 2015-16.
Murray and WR Tre'Quan Smith both starred at the University of Central Florida.
Murray and Jacksonville WR Laquan Treadwell, who played at the University of Mississippi, were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017
Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.'s late father Pete Carmichael Sr., served as an assistant with the Jaguars from 1995-99
Jacksonville Secondary-Corners Coach Tim Walton served as an assistant coach at LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split a national championship with the University of Southern California.
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Brian Poole played at the University of Florida.
Gardner-Johnson and Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson, wide receiver Josh Hammond and defensive lineman Taven Bryan were teammates with the Gators
Jacksonville Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington tutored Saints guard/tackle James Hurst when he served in the same position in Baltimore from 2014-16
New Orleans defensive back J.T. Gray and Jaguars punter Logan Cooke were college teammates at Mississippi State. Cooke prepped at Columbia (Miss.) Academy
Saints LB Wynton McManis and Jaguars CB/RS Chris Claybrooks were college teammates at the University of Memphis
New Orleans CB Paulson Adebo and Jaguars OL Walker Little were college teammates at Stanford
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen served as defensive line coach at Louisiana State University in 1999
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Ryan Nielsen and Jaguars Assistant Defensive Line Coach Sterling Lucas served on the same North Carolina State coaching staff from 2013-15
New Orleans assistant T Landon Young and Jacksonville DE/LB Josh Allen were college teammates at Kentucky
Jaguars DT Malcom Brown played for New Orleans from 2019-20. Brown and Saints WR Chris Hogan were teammates in New England from 2016-18
Saints QB Jameis Winston, G/T Derrick Kelly II and Saints CB P.J. Williams played at Florida State University with Winston capturing the 2013 Heisman Trophy for the Seminoles
Saints DL R.J. McIntosh played with Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins , OL K.C. McDermott and LB Shaquille Quarterman at the University of Miami (Fla.)
New Orleans quarterback Trevor Siemian prepped at Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla. Siemian and Jacksonville DE Lerentee McCray were teammates in Denver in 2015
Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan were college teammates at the University of California
New Orleans S Malcolm Jenkins and Jaguars DB Sidney Jones IV played were teammates in Philadelphia from 2018-19
Jaguars D.J. Chark prepped at Alexandria High School and was a college teammate of Saints C/G Will Clapp and Jaguars DE/LB K'Lavon Chiasson at Louisiana State University
Jaguars T Cam Robinson prepped at West Monroe High School
Saints DL Albert Huggins and Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne Jr. were college teammates at Clemson
New Orleans LB Demario Davis and Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew II both prepped at Brandon (Miss.) HS. Saints WR Easop Winston Jr. caught passes from Minshew at Washington State in 2018
Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo went to training camp with the Saints in 2019
New Orleans RT Ryan Ramczyk blocked for Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale at the University of Wisconsin, where the duo also played with Saints LB Zack Baun in Madison
New Orleans WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DT Malcolm Roach and Jacksonville WR Collin Johnson were college teammates at the University of Texas.