Saints vs. Jaguars Game Preview | 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS-JAGUARS CONNECTIONS

Thomas played with Jacksonville OL Andrew Norwell at Ohio State. Werner, Jacksonville TE Luke Farrell and DT DaVon Hamilton were teammates with the Buckeyes

Jacksonville TE Chris Manhertz played for New Orleans from 2015-16. Manhertz, Saints FB ﻿Alex Armah﻿ and Norwell were teammates in Carolina

New Orleans Defensive Backs-Safeties Coach Chris Ash tutored Lattimore in Columbus from 2014-15

Saints Secondary Coach Kris Richard and Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell, Offensive Assistant Will Harriger and Special

Teams Coordinator Nick Sorensen served on the same Seattle staff.

Richard, Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal and Special Teams Assistant Carolos Polk served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2018-19.

Lal tutored New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry in Oakland from 2007-08, where curry played wideout

New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Jacksonville Passing Game Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer served on the same San Diego

Chargers staff from 2002-05. Both Bevell and Schottenheimer tutored Vannett in Seattle

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach George Warhop served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2003-04

Jaguars Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee tutored Saints running back Devonta Freeman as his position coach in Atlanta from 2018-19. Parmalee also tutored New Orleans running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ in Oakland from 2015-16.

Murray and WR ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ both starred at the University of Central Florida.

Murray and Jacksonville WR Laquan Treadwell, who played at the University of Mississippi, were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017

Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.'s late father Pete Carmichael Sr., served as an assistant with the Jaguars from 1995-99

Jacksonville Secondary-Corners Coach Tim Walton served as an assistant coach at LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split a national championship with the University of Southern California.

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Brian Poole played at the University of Florida.

Gardner-Johnson and Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson, wide receiver Josh Hammond and defensive lineman Taven Bryan were teammates with the Gators

Jacksonville Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington tutored Saints guard/tackle ﻿James Hurst﻿ when he served in the same position in Baltimore from 2014-16

New Orleans defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ and Jaguars punter Logan Cooke were college teammates at Mississippi State. Cooke prepped at Columbia (Miss.) Academy

Saints LB ﻿Wynton McManis﻿ and Jaguars CB/RS Chris Claybrooks were college teammates at the University of Memphis

New Orleans CB ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ and Jaguars OL Walker Little were college teammates at Stanford

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen served as defensive line coach at Louisiana State University in 1999

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Ryan Nielsen and Jaguars Assistant Defensive Line Coach Sterling Lucas served on the same North Carolina State coaching staff from 2013-15

New Orleans assistant T ﻿Landon Young﻿ and Jacksonville DE/LB Josh Allen were college teammates at Kentucky

Jaguars DT Malcom Brown played for New Orleans from 2019-20. Brown and Saints WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ were teammates in New England from 2016-18

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, G/T ﻿Derrick Kelly II﻿ and Saints CB ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ played at Florida State University with Winston capturing the 2013 Heisman Trophy for the Seminoles

Saints DL ﻿R.J. McIntosh﻿ played with Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins , OL K.C. McDermott and LB Shaquille Quarterman at the University of Miami (Fla.)

New Orleans quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ prepped at Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla. Siemian and Jacksonville DE Lerentee McCray were teammates in Denver in 2015

Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and New Orleans defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ were college teammates at the University of California

New Orleans S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and Jaguars DB Sidney Jones IV played were teammates in Philadelphia from 2018-19

Jaguars D.J. Chark prepped at Alexandria High School and was a college teammate of Saints C/G ﻿Will Clapp﻿ and Jaguars DE/LB K'Lavon Chiasson at Louisiana State University

Jaguars T Cam Robinson prepped at West Monroe High School

Saints DL ﻿Albert Huggins﻿ and Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne Jr. were college teammates at Clemson

New Orleans LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew II both prepped at Brandon (Miss.) HS. Saints WR ﻿Easop Winston Jr.﻿ caught passes from Minshew at Washington State in 2018

Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo went to training camp with the Saints in 2019

New Orleans RT ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ blocked for Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale at the University of Wisconsin, where the duo also played with Saints LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ in Madison