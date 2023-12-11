Saints Hall of Fame induction shines spotlight on Jabari Greer the player and the person

In front of his family, New Orleans Saints fans, media and alumni, Saints legend Jabari Greer was celebrated this weekend as he was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. But for Greer it was an opportunity to showcase the people who made him into who he is as well as share words of wisdom.

"I think once I stand up on here, I have an opportunity to be able to express anything to y'all is that when somebody pours their life and says you, accept it, enjoy it, and honor it, because we don't get that many people that are willing and able to poor into our life," Greer said during his induction speech Friday.

Greer, who started his NFL career undrafted coming out of the University of Tennessee, spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Saints Coach Dennis Allen said the team was targeting Ron Bartell that free agency initially before working out a deal with Greer in 2009. Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis said on his weekly radio show last week that the team was hesitant in part due to Greer not having the typical build the team looks for with Greer only being 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds.

"I was a guy that was always picked last at the dance," Greer said.

Greer said he was afraid of signing with the Saints knowing the team had a mixed history of defensive backs and expressed this fear to his uncle and his trainer.

"I told him, I said 'you know what I don't necessarily know if I want to go to the Saints, because I don't want to be just in another number of failed corners' and he looked at me like it was an immediate moment of recollection and said you know 'do something and change it,'" Greer said. I'm thankful that through the time and through the years I got an opportunity to change it."

Right away Greer made an impact as the 2009 team would go on to win Super Bowl XLIV with Greer starting in all three games of the postseason run tallying 12 tackles (11 solo).

Greer would stay with the team until 2013 and play in 63 games for the Saints, starting in 60 of them. Greer racked up nine interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns, and recorded 68 passes defensed. Greer also recorded 256 tackles, 216 solo, during his time with the Saints.