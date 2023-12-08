Saints Hall of Famer Jabari Greer has blossomed off the field in post-playing career

"And then, when he had another guy come in – (cornerback) Trevin Wade (a Saint from 2013-14), who actually had written a book and some other things – Jabari actually kind of got a little ---- off about it.

"He was like, who's this new guy that's all of a sudden pretty dang interesting? So it was always the inside joke with that team. It never ceases to amaze me, and these are still the same things we laugh and joke about today."

Likely, the jokes still fly about Greer's in-game ritual, too.

"So, pregame meal, we're down at the hotel in New Orleans and I get, like, a ham and cheese omelet or something," Harper said. "And Jabari literally gets some kind of eggs or an omelet as well. He's got sautéed onions, he's got sautéed mushrooms, some tomatoes and all this other stuff he puts in there.

"And then, like, halfway through the first quarter-and-a-half – I don't think we'd even gotten out of the first two or three drives – he ends up throwing up somewhere on the sideline on the field. And I'm standing right beside him as he's starting to come up out of it, I'm like, 'Ooo, there go all those mushrooms you had this morning.'

"He started laughing immediately, but that was almost like his nervous tic. He had to eat to have food in him, but then he didn't want to have food in him. It was weird. But that was kind of who Jabari was. That was another one of his little things. But once he threw up, we knew he was on then. I don't know why, but that was it."

Nowadays, the "on" Greer is the doting parent who posts his children's accomplishments on social media, who brought them with him when his selection to the Saints Hall of Fame was announced and was surrounded by them during his induction.