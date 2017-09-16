Inside the Game: Saints vs Patriots series history

SERIES HISTORY
New England has dominated the series, including a stretch where the Patriots won the first five games between the two clubs. New Orleans posted three-straight victories from 1989-95 – all on the road. The Saints broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-17 win over the Patriots on Monday, November 30, 2009, when they improved their record to 11-0.
Eight of the 13 games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal. The Saints have a 3-4 record in Foxborough, having dropped the last two contests. A view of the results
|Date
|Result
|Site
|Att.
|12/10/72
|L, 10-17
|Tulane Stadium
|64,889
|12/5/76
|L, 6-27
|@ Schaefer Stad.
|53,592
|12/21/80
|L, 27-38
|Superdome
|38,277
|12/4/83
|L, 0-7
|@ Sullivan Stad.
|24,579
|11/30/86
|L, 20-21
|Superdome
|58,259
|10/12/89
|W, 28-24
|@ Sullivan Stad.
|47,680
|11/8/92
|W, 31-14
|@ Foxboro Stad.
|45,513
|12/3/95
|W, 31-17
|@ Foxboro Stad.
|59,876
|10/4/98
|L, 27-30
|Superdome
|56,172
|11/25/01
|L, 17-34
|@ Foxboro Stad.
|60,292
|11/20/05
|L, 17-24
|@ Gillettte Stad.
|68,756
|11/30/09
|W, 38-17
|Superdome
|70,768
|10/13/13
|L, 27-30
|@ Gillettte Stad.
|68,756