Inside the Game: Saints vs Falcons Series History

The Saints and Falcons have had 48 games decided by seven points or less.

Dec 06, 2017 at 06:15 AM
New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Series History

Atlanta leads the series, 50-45, with New Orleans holding a 15-7 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 29 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Seven games in the series have gone into overtime.

In the 95 games of the series there has been:

  • 1,985 points scored by New Orleans, 2,123 allowed.
  • A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
  • A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
  • 40 games decided by double-digits.
  • 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 48 games decided by seven points or less.
  • 3 games decided by one point.
  • A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
  • A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
  • Seven overtime games— three wins by New Orleans.
  • Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and five Thursday night games.
Advertising