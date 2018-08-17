Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints vs Cardinals connections 

Take an inside look at the preseason match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals

Aug 17, 2018 at 07:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  • New Orleans assistant special teams coach Kevin O'Dea served as the special teams coordinator for the Cardinals from 2004-05. O'Dea also coached alongside Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks in 2006 and 2007 for the Chicago Bears. Saints safety Kurt Coleman played for Wilks from 2014-17 when he served as secondary coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017) in Carolina
  • Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was the San Diego Chargers' Head Coach in 2013-2016 when Saints linebacker Manti Te'o, was the second-round pick to the Chargers in the 2013 draft. Te'o also played at Notre Dame with Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas from 2000-2012. Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan served on McCoy's Chargers staff in 2015. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and McCoy were defensive and offensive coordinators for Denver in 2011. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan prepped at Chandler (Ariz.) HS
  • New Orleans defensive tackle Tyeler Davison prepped at Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Ariz.) HS...Saints tackle/guard Andrus Peat prepped at Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) HS and his father Todd, played for the Cardinals from 1987-89. New Orleans defensive tackle Jay Bromley and guard Andrew Tiller were teammates with Arizona defensive end Chandler Jones and guard Justin Pugh at Syracuse
  • Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson played at LSU from 2008-2010
  • Saints running back Boston Scott and Cardinals linebacker Vontarrius Dora played together at Louisiana Tech during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Arizona running back Sherman Badie was prepped at John Curtis Christian and played for Tulane. During the 2013-2015 seasons, Badie was coached by Saints senior offensive assistant/ wide receivers Curtis Johnson, who was the head coach for Tulane at the time
  • Saints senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta coached alongside Cardinals defensive coordinator Al Holcomb and defensive backs coach David Merritt, Sr. for the New York Giants. Saints linebacker A.J. Klein played for Holcomb in Carolina from 2013-16 when he served as the linebackers coach
  • In 2001, Merritt also coached for the New York Jets while Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn finished his final year playing for the Jets…Nolan was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers where Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers coached in 2005-2008 under Nolan
  • New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and Rodgers were high school teammates at Austin Westlake HS
  • In 2000, Arizona Bill Bidwill fellowship/running backs coach Terry Allen played for the Saints
  • In 2015, Nolan coached alongside Cardinals Sr. assistant/defensive line coach Don Johnson with the San Diego Chargers
  • Arizona offensive line coach Ray Brown played for the Detroit Lions from 2002-2003 with Saints special teams coordinator Bradford Banta serving as a tight end/long snapper
  • Cardinals assistant secondary coach Charlie Harbison was defensive backs coach at LSU from 2001-02 and co-defensive coordinator/secondary at Louisiana Lafayette from 2015-17
  • Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford and Saints wide receiver Michael Floyd were teammates in Minnesota in 2017
  • New Orleans defensive back Robert Nelson played at Arizona State from 2012-13
  • Arizona center Josh Allen played at Louisiana-Monroe, where he was teammates with Nelson
  • Saints safety Kurt Coleman, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and linebacker A.J. Klein played with Cardinals cornerback Bene Benwikere and punter Andy Lee at Carolina
  • New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson and Lee were teammates in Cleveland in 2015
  • New Orleans guard Larry Warford and Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes were teammates with Detroit from 2014-16
  • Saints defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence and Cardinals safety Rudy Ford were college teammates at Auburn
  • New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Arizona offensive lineman D.J. Humphries were college teammates at Florida
  • Saints cornerback Ken Crawley and Cardinals offensive lineman Daniel Munyer were college teammates at Colorado
  • Arizona defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche played at Mississippi, where he was teammates with New Orleans defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton IV

