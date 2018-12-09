 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers connections

Take an inside look at the connections between the Saints and Buccaneers before their Week 14 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 9 

Dec 09, 2018 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints vs.Tampa Bay Buccaneers Connections

  • Saints head coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay offensive line coach George Warhop served on the same Dallas staff from 2003-04
  • Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan and Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter both served as coordinators in Atlanta from 2012-14. Tampa Bay defensive backs coach Brett Maxie played safety for New Orleans from 1985-93 and served on the same staff with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in Atlanta from 2004-05
  • Saints director of player engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999
  • New Orleans assistant special teams coach Kevin O'Dea first served on the Buccaneers staff from 1996-2001 and served as special teams coordinator from 2014-15
  • New Orleans senior offensive asst./wide receivers Curtis Johnson and Tampa Bay defensive line coach Jay Hayes were teammates at Idaho from 1980-81
  • Tampa Bay assistant defensive line coach Paul Spicer was a member of the Saints in 2009
  • Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Buccaneers assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk were teammates in San Diego from 2001-05
  • Tampa Bay offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Todd Monken served on the Louisiana Tech coaching staff in 2000, served as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at LSU from 2005-06 and served as Head Coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15, where he coached New Orleans center Cameron Tom
  • Linebacker Alex Anzalone played at Florida
  • Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Saints linebacker Demario Davis played together with the New York Jets in 2015
  • Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin played at Tulane for Johnson, who served as head coach and then played for New Orleans from 2013-14 after signing as an undrafted free agent
  • Defensive end Cameron Jordan was at California in 2010 with Bucs punter Bryan Anger, while Jordan, Conte and DeSean Jackson played together in 2007
  • Saints safety Kurt Coleman was a teammate of Jackson on the Eagles from 2010-13
  • Defensive back P.J. Williams along with Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Bobo Wilson won two conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS
  • New Orleans cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Tampa Bay defensive end Noah Spence were teammates at Ohio State
  • Saints linebacker A.J Klein and Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Taylor were Carolina teammates in 2014
  • Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad
  • Tampa Bay cornerback Brent Grimes was tutored by Nolan in Atlanta in 2012 and then was signed by Miami in 2013 when Saints Assistant General Manager/College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland was General Manager and played for Saints Assistant/Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell when he served as interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2014
  • New Orleans wide receiver Brandon Marshall, cornerback Josh Robinson and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith all played at Central Florida, with Robinson playing for the Bucs from 2016-17.

