Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, New York Giants series history 

Take a look inside the series history between the Saints and the Giants before their Week 4 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 30

Sep 30, 2018 at 07:56 AM
The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants have met 29 times, with New York holding a 16-13 advantage. The Saints have posted a 4-12 record in contests played in four different Giants stadiums and will be looking for their first win at their home stadium since a 30-7 victory on December 24, 2006 and their first victory at MetLife Stadium.

