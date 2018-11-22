 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons series history 

Take an inside look at the series history between the Saints and Falcons

Nov 22, 2018 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons series history

Atlanta leads the regular season series, 51-47, with New Orleans holding a 17-8 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 31 games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13- of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73.

Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

In the 98 regular season games of the series there has been:

• 2,068 points scored by New Orleans, 2,193 allowed.

• A 10-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.

• A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.

• 41 games decided by double-digits.

• 17 games decided by 21 or more points.

• 50 games decided by seven points or less.

• Three games decided by one point.

• A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.

• A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.

• Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.

• Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.

• Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and six Thursday night games.

