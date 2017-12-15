Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

Fans can catch the action from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on CBS (WWL-4 locally).

Dec 15, 2017 at 12:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints get set to host the New York Jets on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on CBS (WWL-4 locally). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic. The game will also be broadcast on WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

