How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

The New Orleans Saints get set to host the New York Jets on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on CBS (WWL-4 locally). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic. The game will also be broadcast on WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.