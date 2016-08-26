Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Saints and Steelers kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Friday

Aug 26, 2016 at 04:10 AM

The Saints play their third preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on Raycom (WVUE-FOX 8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Sean Kelley and Jon Stinchcomb (color analysts) and John DeShazier (sideline).

For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For international Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

