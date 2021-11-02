Hancock Whitney, New Orleans Saints to host Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Nov. 5

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 9 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, November 5 at 12:00 p.m. on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the Atlanta Falcons at noon on FOX.

The Saints Entertainment Team, team mascot Gumbo and Saints Legend Garrett Hartley will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee, Raising Cane's, a DJ and roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Vaccination & Testing

As required by the City of New Orleans, all guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine or evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the event.