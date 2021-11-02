Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Hancock Whitney, New Orleans Saints to host Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Nov. 5

Event will be held at the Hancock Whitney Center outdoor plaza level

Nov 02, 2021 at 05:10 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Hancock-Whitney Black & Gold Fan Fest | October 29, 2021

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 29 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Michael Lewis and more in preparation for Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints
Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 9 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, November 5 at 12:00 p.m. on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the Atlanta Falcons at noon on FOX.

The Saints Entertainment Team, team mascot Gumbo and Saints Legend Garrett Hartley will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee, Raising Cane's, a DJ and roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Vaccination & Testing
As required by the City of New Orleans, all guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine or evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the event.

Hancock Whitney is the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and the exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.

