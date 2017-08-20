Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Los Angeles Chargers 0

Carson, Calif. - Alvin Kamara made sure the New Orleans Saints got off to a fast start Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in the second game of preseason. The rookie running back took his team's opening handoff 50 yards down the left side for a touchdown. That score helped power the Saints to a 10-0 halftime lead.

With quarterback Drew Brees and running backs Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson among those resting, Kamara showed his strong performance vs. the Browns wasn't a fluke. In addition to the 50-yard score, the third-round pick from Tennessee had a 20-yard reception and carried the ball four other times for 11 additional yards.

Veteran Chase Daniel got the start at quarterback and was 7 of 12 for 80 yards. He did take two sacks and a couple of hard hits.