Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Los Angeles Chargers 0

Carson, Calif. - Alvin Kamara made sure the New Orleans Saints got off to a fast start Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in the second game of preseason. The rookie running back took his team's opening handoff 50 yards down the left side for a touchdown. That score helped power the Saints to a 10-0 halftime lead.
With quarterback Drew Brees and running backs Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson among those resting, Kamara showed his strong performance vs. the Browns wasn't a fluke. In addition to the 50-yard score, the third-round pick from Tennessee had a 20-yard reception and carried the ball four other times for 11 additional yards.
Veteran Chase Daniel got the start at quarterback and was 7 of 12 for 80 yards. He did take two sacks and a couple of hard hits.
The Saints added a 53-yard Wil Lutz field goal on their second possession.
Photos of New Orleans Saints pregame at StubHub Center in Carson, CA on August 20, 2017.
The Chargers rested star quarterback Philip Rivers, giving Kellen Clemens the start. The Saints rested star defensive end Cameron Jordan but still were able to get consistent pressure on Clemens with four sacks (Alex Okafor, Kenny Vaccaro, Manti Te'o and Sheldon Rankins/A.J. Klein splittine one).
The game marked the debut of the Saints' two 2017 first-round draft picks, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Safet Chris Banjo had a strong first half on special teams with three tackles.
Saints players who did not dress: Ted Ginn Jr., Max Unger, Stephone Anthony, Clay Harbor, Travin Dural, Jake Lampman, Jack Allen, John Fullington, Travaris Cadet, Taveze Calhoun, Terron Armstead and Delvin Breaux.
Key stats
New Orleans Saints
Chase Daniel, 7 of 12 for 80 yards
Alvin Kamara, five carries for 61 yards and one TD
Michael Thomas, one reception for 28 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
Kellen Clemens, 10 of 17 for 99 yards and three carries for 26 yards
Branden Oliver, seven carries for 10 yards
Geremy Davis, one reception for 20 yards