Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 10, Atlanta Falcons 9

Taysom Hill making his first start at quarterback

Nov 22, 2020 at 01:40 PM
New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 22 and produced an efficient half of football, guiding his team to a 10-9 lead at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hill, playing in place of injured starter Drew Brees, completed his first pass to receiver Michael Thomas and looked his way often, connecting with the record-setting receiver five times for 56 yards. The fourth-year pro out of BYU was 9 of 13 for 127 yards, rushed twice and was sacked twice. The Saints took their first lead with 1:46 to play in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints scored on a 22-yard Wil Lutz field goal in the first quarter. Lutz had a 53-yard attempt bounce off the left upright.

The Falcons (3-6) scored on three Younghoe Koo field goals, from 28, 51 yards and 52 yards.

The Saints defense sacked quarterback Matt Ryan four times, two by Trey Hendrickson and two by Cameron Jordan﻿, his 19th and 20th against the Falcons. Hendrickson now has 9.5 sacks this season. Safety Marcus Williams at the goal line at the end of the half.

Thomas and Kamara hit NFL marks in the first half. You can read about them here and here.

New Orleans lost left guard Andrus Peat to a concussion.

The Saints (7-2) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Falcons Week 11 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Lucy's as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

