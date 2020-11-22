New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas sets record for most receptions through a player's first five seasons in NFL history

With his second reception Sunday, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas (482 receptions) surpassed Jarvis Landry (481 receptions) for the most catches by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the division rival Atlanta Falcons marks just the fourth game Thomas has played in during the 2020 campaign. Thomas was sidelined with injuries from Week 2 through Week 9.

Thomas finished the 2019 season with an NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. On Feb. 1, 2020, Thomas was awarded AP Offensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2019 season, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993.