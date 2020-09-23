Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

FOX Sports New Orleans to re-air 2020 Saints games starting Week 2 vs. Raiders

Each Wednesday following Saints games, fans can tune-in to re-watch

Sep 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM
It has been announced today by the New Orleans Saints, Gray Television and FOX Sports New Orleans that Saints fans will be able to re-watch all 2020 Saints games on Wednesday's. The re-airings are scheduled to start Wednesday, September 23 on Fox Sports New Orleans with the Week 2 match-up between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

Each Wednesday following Saints games, Fans can tune-in into Fox Sports New Orleans to re-watch the game previously played on that Friday, Sunday or Monday. Games played on either Friday or Sunday will air at 7:00 p.m. CT and games played on Monday night will air at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday's.

FSNO - New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
  • Charter – Channel 33 (SD) & 810 (HD)

FSNO - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Cox – Channel 38 (SD) or 1038 (HD)
  • NetComTV – Channel 44

