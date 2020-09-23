FOX Sports New Orleans to re-air 2020 Saints games starting Week 2 vs. Raiders

It has been announced today by the New Orleans Saints, Gray Television and FOX Sports New Orleans that Saints fans will be able to re-watch all 2020 Saints games on Wednesday's. The re-airings are scheduled to start Wednesday, September 23 on Fox Sports New Orleans with the Week 2 match-up between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.
Each Wednesday following Saints games, Fans can tune-in into Fox Sports New Orleans to re-watch the game previously played on that Friday, Sunday or Monday. Games played on either Friday or Sunday will air at 7:00 p.m. CT and games played on Monday night will air at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday's.
FSNO - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
- AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
- Charter – Channel 33 (SD) & 810 (HD)
FSNO - Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Cox – Channel 38 (SD) or 1038 (HD)
- NetComTV – Channel 44