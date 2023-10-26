Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 26

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts

Oct 26, 2023 at 08:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 26:

  1. The New Orleans Saints practice again in preparation for their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29. After practice, the Saints coordinators will address the media and afterword the locker room will be open for interviews. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for video coverage of the interviews with the coaches and the players.
  2. Stay tuned this evening for another episode of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers. Check out the previous episode if you missed it.
  3. The best photo coverage from the Saints game against the Jaguars continues with the best photos of Saints fans. Check out the best photos of the defense and offense if you missed it.
  4. Be sure to check out senior writer John DeShazier's story from the practice available later this afternoon. Make sure to catch up on DeShazier's latest article about quarterback Derek Carr.
  5. After practice, the Saints will release another Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. If you missed the injury report from Oct. 25, it is available on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 7 Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Advertising